‘Freedom convoy’ fundraising: No rise in suspicious transaction reports due to protests, financial watchdog says

On Thursday, Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed moved to expand the scope of the committee’s study to include not only the rise of ideologically motivated violent extremism in Canada and the influence of foreign and domestic actors in funding it, but to interview representatives from GiveSendGo, Paypal and Stripe, as well as Canada’s national security organizations and police.

GiveSendGo is the Christian fundraising site that quickly became the alternative fundraising platform for the convoy after the GoFundMe page was cancelled. Another fundraiser was launched on the Bitcoin fundraising site TallyCoin, but it was not named in Noormohamed’s motion.

MacKillop was asked Thursday by Liberal committee members about whether he felt there were any policy gaps that could be plugged to help the agency track down potentially nefarious money transactions taking place on fundraising sites such as GoFundMe and GiveSendGo.

MacKillop responded that, although fundraising websites are not required to report potentially suspicious donations directly to agencies such as Fintrac or the equivalent in the United States, these donations are not truly hidden from oversight because they “intersect” with other types of companies that do have reporting requirements.

That includes money-transfer applications, such as Stripe and Paypal, which process donations, and banks, which see the donations when they are deposited.

He said the agency is always looking for ways to improve their methods of oversight, and other sectors that might be included in their reporting.

“We really have to find a balance between what could be imposed as a burden and the intelligence that could be received,” he said.

Sectors that Fintrac is looking at including in its regime include online fundraising and digital currencies.

