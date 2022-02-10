Ontario to resume non-emergency surgeries, review remaining public health measures

Ontario will resume non-emergency surgical procedures, the province’s chief medical officer of health said Thursday.

“With the recent decline in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and ICU admissions as well as stabilizing health human resources in many organizations, we are now in a position to resume non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries in public hospitals,” said Dr. Kieran Moore.

Dr. Moore said hospitals will begin at 70 per cent surgical capacity for procedures such as knee and hip replacements and cataract surgeries. He said they are not returning to full capacity right away to ensure that hospitals still experiencing increased COVID-19 activity can provide the services. Capacity will increase gradually and is expected to be back to 100 per cent by late March or April.

Ontario will also remove the restrictions on high contact high school sports and any remaining musical restrictions that pertained to choirs and woodwind instruments.

Dr. Moore said the province will continue to evaluate all public health measures still in place, considering all the indicators, what they have learned about the virus and what has worked for the province in reducing its spread.

“With encouraging trends in community transmissions and our hospitalization and ICU admissions trending downward, we can now see the Omicron peak is behind us,” Dr. Moore said. “We are actively planning what the future looks like and laying out timelines for what public health measures can be lifted and when.”

Dr. Moore said a review will take place in the coming days with recommendations as early as next week. He said masking and proof of vaccination would be considered in their review.

He did say the requirement for masks in public indoor spaces, like transit, subways and buses, would likely remain in place until the province reaches a very low endemic rate of transmission.

Dr. Moore also said some measures would likely continue in schools longer than other public settings to minimize absences.

“My gut is telling me we will delay any removal of public health measures in the school setting after we remove them at the community of population level.”