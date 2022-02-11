The Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association applied for the injunction, and the City of Windsor was granted intervenor status.

Geoffrey Morawetz adjourned proceedings yesterday, saying that while the matter was of great economic consequence, a ruling outlawing the protests would be serious and the defendants should be given a chance to respond.

5:20 a.m. Vaccinated travellers can enter Britain without taking any coronavirus tests starting Friday, after the government scrapped one of the final restrictions imposed over the past two years in response to COVID-19.

British residents and visitors who have had at least two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine now only need to fill out a passenger locator form before travelling to the U.K. Unvaccinated people still have to take tests both before and after arriving but no longer need to self-isolate until they get a negative result.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the U.K. “now has one of the most free-flowing borders in the world — sending a clear message that we are open for business.”

5:10 a.m. An extended shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge, Canada’s main trading route with the United States, will have “severe” economic consequences for major industries across Ontario if it’s allowed to persist, economists are warning.

Five days since protesters stopped traffic at the storied suspension bridge spanning the Detroit River, multiple major industries across Ontario have reported slowed production, temporary layoffs and rampant delays that threaten to exacerbate product shortages and worsen already-high inflation.

Those delays may be compounded by newly-formed protests in Sarnia, Ont. — where trucks trying to cross the Ambassador Bridge were rerouted — and reports that another convoy of protesters is headed to the Peace Bridge that connects Fort Erie, Ont., with Buffalo, N.Y.

5 a.m. Germany's Constitutional Court has refused to temporarily block the implementation of a coronavirus vaccine mandate for care and health workers that is due to come into force in mid-March.

The country's top court said Friday that it had rejected a bid to impose an injunction against the measure until a legal challenge against its constitutionality is formally reviewed.

The Karlsruhe-based court received dozens of complaints after Parliament approved the measure late last year.

