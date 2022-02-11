"They release a lot of movies, but most individuals don't even know about them in some cases."

Except during the fourth quarter Netflix did rally viewers around at least two of its movies.

Conversations about star-studded satire "Don’t Look Up" spread like wildfire on social media before it picked up a best picture Oscar nomination earlier this week. Netflix also boasted that Ryan Reynolds action flick "Red Notice" became one of its most-watched titles.

Other signs of theatrical's waning influence have crept up too.

Disney's "Encanto," which played Cineplex theatres in late November, pulled in a respectable box-office result for these uncertain times, but its cultural impact soared after it was rushed to Disney Plus last month. After the animated musical became available at home, its song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart.

Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek used "Encanto" as an example of changing times for his business. He told shareholders: "We do not subscribe to the belief that theatrical is the only way to build a Disney franchise."

Recently, Disney switched gears on its Toronto-set Pixar film "Turning Red," cancelling its theatrical run in favour of a straight-to-streaming release.

Jacob gently pushed back on those efforts.

"They are the only studio now that continues to experiment," he said.

"The rest of them are pretty well committed to a reasonable window for theatrical and, to me, that's really very important for our business moving forward."

Cineplex said its quarterly loss amounted to 34 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $230.4 million or $3.64 per diluted share in the last three months of 2020.

Overall revenue totalled $300 million compared with $52.5 million a year earlier as theatre attendance rose to 10.2 million compared with 800,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Box office revenue rose to $125.9 million during the fourth quarter, compared with $7.3 million a year earlier when theatres were closed for the majority of the quarter.

