Ontario COVID hospitalizations and ICU cases continue to trend lower

Due to incomplete weekend and holiday reporting, vaccination status data for hospital and ICU admissions is not updated on Sundays, Mondays and the day after holidays.

VACCINES

The province says 11,873,612 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had two doses.

That works out to approximately 84.7 per cent of the eligible population five years and older, and the equivalent of 80.8 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 6,700,373 people have received three doses of a Health Canada approved vaccine.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 12,519,584 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 89.3 per cent of the eligible population five years and older and the equivalent of 85.2 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Ontario has administered 46,607 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 31,199,694 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

COVID IN SCHOOLS

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting when schools are in session.

Ontario says five schools have closed out of 4,844 schools province-wide or 0.1 per cent due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

Note, data reported by the province often lags what’s reported by individual schools and may cause discrepancies.

COVID IN LONG-TERM-CARE

Meanwhile, 12 more residents in long-term-care have died for a total of 4,197 since the pandemic began, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting two less long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of 255 or 40.7 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

