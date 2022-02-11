Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,548.84, up 17.12 points.)

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 48 cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $27.41 on 24 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up $1.01 or 1.85 per cent, to $55.56 on 14.42 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.67, or 4.55 per cent, to $38.38 on 13.32 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down 0.05 cents, or 2.84 per cent, to $1.71 on 11.59 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 5.88 per cent, to $5.22 on 10.34 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 72 cents, or 3.69 per cent, to $20.22 on 10.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) Industrials. Down $6.54, or 6.35 per cent, to $96.51. The auto parts maker said it is beginning to feel the effect of the Ambassador Bridge blockades on its business. The company also said production for 2022 will continue to be hampered by the ongoing semiconductor supply constraints. Magna reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales fell compared with a year ago as global auto production also moved lower.