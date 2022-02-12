No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 04:03 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb.15 will be an estimated $20 million.

By The Canadian Press

