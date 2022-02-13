Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association will release January home sales figures on Tuesday. The association said last month that annual home sales reached a new high in 2021, eclipsing the previous record set in 2020 by about 20 per cent.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will report its consumer price index for January on Wednesday. The annual pace of inflation in December climbed to 4.8 per cent, up from 4.7 per cent in November, and its highest rate since 1991.

Other economic data

Statistics Canada will provide several data points this week that will help paint a picture of how the economy fared at the end of 2021. The agency will release wholesale trade numbers and its monthly survey of manufacturing for December on Wednesday followed by retail trade numbers on Friday.

Shopify results

Shopify will release its fourth-quarter results before the start of trading on Wednesday and hold a conference call with financial analysts. Shares in the e-commerce company topped $2,000 late last year, but they have fallen sharply since then and have traded for less than $1,200 in recent days.

Air Canada results