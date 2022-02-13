Fund plans IPO to bring impact investing to masses

TORONTO — For average investors entering the responsible investing space, many of the options most focused on making a measurable impact are out of reach.

One fund management company is trying to change that with plans for a publicly traded fund geared toward "impact investments," a subset of responsible investing that has more specific and measurable criteria.

“The idea of doing a public listing for this was in a sense that idea of democratizing impact investing, making it more accessible to a wider base of investors,” said James Tansey, chief executive of Kizmet Impact Capital.

Impact investments focus on companies and initiatives that make social and environmental impacts a core part of their business, while still providing a financial return.

The category goes beyond the popular environmental, social and governance investments that screen companies on their performance and focuses more on investments meant to create a measurable positive outcome.

It’s also a much smaller space than the broader world of ESG-- environmental, social and governance-focused investing, which has grown in popularity over the past decade as investors seek out companies and projects that offer more than a financial return on investment. The Global Impact Investing Network estimates the worldwide impact market to be worth about $915 million, while investments in Canada that factor in ESG issues are estimated to top$3.2 trillion, according to the Responsible Investment Association.

Impact investing emerged as a concept from the philanthropic space in 2007 or so, though the idea goes back decades, and the actual financial capital still comes mainly from foundations, institutions and government in private transactions. Retail investors who want in on the action haven't had much chance up to now.

There are increasing options for accredited investors, including funds offered by Vancouver-based Deetken Impact, but they require at least a $250,000 investment (several others start off at a million dollars). Other organizations such as Toronto-based Rally Impact and Kitchener, Ont.-based Sarona Asset Management are also active in the accredited investor space.

Kizmet hopes to attract retail investors and institutional investors limited to public markets when it launches on the Neo Exchange, expected in April or May. The fund plans to close a $2.5-millon financing by the end of February, then plans to raise $30 millionconcurrent with the stock exchange launch.

Tansey said the fund will focus on Canada and U.S.-based companies in impact-focused areas of food, health and technology.