Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario reporting 1,540 hospitalized with COVID-19, 402 in ICU; Police clear week-long trucker blockade in Windsor

The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Sunday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

10:19 a.m. Ontario is reporting 1,540 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 402 people in the ICU with COVID-19. There are 2,265 new cases of COVID-19 being reported.

The province is also reporting 22 deaths that occurred over the past 26 days. Of these, one death occurred on Feb. 12, six deaths occurred on Feb.11 and five deaths occurred on Feb. 10, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days.

9:30 a.m. With the pandemic entering its third year, many health-care workers are exhausted — facing long hours, limited breaks and staffing shortages.

For nurses, the work has been especially gruelling. “Nurses are the front line of everything,” said Eram Chhogala, an ER nurse in Toronto. “We’re the first face that you see when you come to the ER, the first person you interact with that will provide you with comfort.”

Some, like Chhogala herself, have even lost family members to COVID-19, but have continued to care for patients in spite of their own trauma. “I’ve lost my own dad to it, and it’s not easy to go into work sometimes,” she said.

Read more from the Star’s Nadine Yousif.

9:02 a.m. Police have cleared a week-long protest at the Ambassador Bridge that drew international attention and cost the Canadian economy millions, though the bridge remains closed to the public.

By 8:50 a.m. police had effectively cleared the roadway of all remaining protesters and were standing in a line across the road, the Star’s Jacob Lorinc reports. Some protesters were hanging around in an adjacent parking lot, but many got in their vehicles and left.

Follow the Star’s live file for updates.