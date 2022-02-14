And despite efforts to catch up in between pandemic waves, experts say the wait lists for many non-urgent surgeries and procedures have continued to swell. They warn the province must not only fund additional system capacity but rethink how it offers surgical care.

Read the full story from the Star’s Megan Ogilvie

5 a.m. Ontario's finance minister is set to release an update Monday on the province's finances.

Peter Bethlenfalvy will release Ontario's third-quarter finances and discuss the province's economic and fiscal outlook.

The financial update comes not long before the province's anticipated budget, which has to be tabled by March 31.

Ontario's Financial Accountability Office released a report last week that predicted smaller deficits than the government's previous projections, largely due to increases in revenue.

The FAO expects a budget deficit of $2.8 billion by 2023-24, compared to a government outlook last fall of $11.4 billion.

The government's fall economic statement projects far less revenue compared to the FAO's assessment, and the fiscal watchdog says some of that gap – $1.7 billion in 2023-24 – could be potential unannounced tax cuts.

4 a.m. After nearly two years of going to school with their faces covered, students in Alberta now have the option to ditch their masks.

While some have said they welcome the step toward normalcy, others say they are anxious and worried over what has become a divisive, political issue in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's very little information about how the schools are doing, so maybe it'll be fine," said Emma Stephens, a mother of two from Lethbridge, Alta.

"I don't personally believe it'll be fine ... because when you when you take your mitigation measures off, then the cases go up.

"So the issue now is there's going to be some kids who feel differently than we do, families feel differently than we do and they won't want to wear masks and then that causes tension for my kids."

The government announced last week that starting Monday, students in schools would no longer be required to wear masks. As well, children 12 and under don't have to wear masks in any setting.

4 a.m. Gyms and spas are set to reopen at half capacity across Quebec Monday as the province enters the next phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

The latest effort to ease public health measures that forced thousands of businesses to close in late December takes effect amid an ongoing decline in virus-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Indoor sports and recreation activities can also resume as of today, including extracurriculars at colleges and universities, with a maximum of 25 participants per group.

Capacity caps at outdoor events are increasing to 5,000 people, while sports competitions and tournaments remain prohibited until Feb. 28.

Premier François Legault initially presented a go-slow reopening plan in early January before announcing last Tuesday that most public health measures would be lifted by March 14, though the provincial vaccine passport system and mask mandates will remain in place.

The accelerated reopening road map began over the weekend when all limits on indoor private gatherings were removed and restaurants were allowed to seat a maximum of 10 people at the same table.