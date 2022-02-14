Shawn Micallef: Truck protests seem like a sign of dark times but trust in vaccine science remains a bright spot

On the way back from visiting Windsor over the holidays, we pulled off Highway 401 and into Chatham to get the third booster vaccination. Appointments in Windsor and Toronto were all booked up for weeks, but Chatham had lots open. We felt a bit sheepish getting vaxxed in another town, though. Were we taking someone else’s spot?

The scene inside Chatham’s convention centre, part of the former Wheels Inn resort that many southwest Ontario folks remember fondly, was busy. Teenagers and retiree-age workers directed people through the maze of screening stops and to the nurses with the needles. Beach Boys songs were playing, children’s art was on the wall, and the atmosphere was festive and happy. Everyone working there was lovely.

I told the nurse about our apprehension about getting vaccinated in Chatham rather than Toronto, a sentiment she immediately dismissed. “It’s OK,” she said. “We’re all Ontario.”

The rest of the drive up the 401 was buoyant after such a positive civic experience. As images and videos of the “freedom convoy” have dominated the last weeks I’ve repeatedly remembered that nurse’s words.

We are all Ontario.

The vaccination efforts of public health units across the province and country has been the greatest collective mobilization in my lifetime. When divisions are being created and inflated around COVID-19, remember the numbers: 85 per cent of eligible Ontarians over 5 are fully vaccinated. Over 12 years of age, that rises to 90 per cent. Many of those who aren’t vaccinated aren’t overt anti-vaxxers either, but rather vaccine-hesitant, an important difference.

As the convoy rolled into Toronto on Feb.4, I also kept a tweet by the chair of Toronto Public Health, Joe Cressy, in mind: 15,000 people were vaccinated that day. And another 15,000 on the following Saturday. And so on. That’s like a sold-out BMO Field getting vaccinated every two days. It makes the convoy seem minuscule. Toronto Public Health is also mounting focused campaigns in areas where there are more hesitant people, so the mobilization continues.

These relentless and successful efforts, and tremendous support for vaccines, is something to hold on to especially as other things seem to disintegrate.

I’ve been thinking a lot about Jane Jacobs’s 2004 book, “The Dark Age Ahead.” Her final book, it wasn’t universally received well at the time but now it seems prescient. Jacobs argued five pillars of our society are eroding: families and community cohesion, higher education focusing on credentialization rather than education, the erosion of science and technology, regressive taxes and government, and the learned professions failing to police themselves around ethics. Today’s events are like echoes from the book.

There was a time not too long ago when any political party, regardless of stripe, would be dead in the water if ever seen to even entertain people associated with Nazi or Confederate flags, or with those who desecrated a war memorial, yet many Conservative Party of Canada members haven’t been shy about doing so.