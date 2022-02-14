Ontario Premier Doug Ford puts province on 'fast track' to reopening by lifting COVID-19 restrictions sooner than expected

The COVID-19 reopening plan is moving ahead sooner than expected, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday.

“Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave we are able to fast track our reopening plan,” said Ford. “This is great news and a sign of just how far we've come together in our fight against the virus. While we aren’t out of the woods just yet we are moving in the right direction.”

Ford said key indicators have steadily improved, with over 4,000 people hospitalized at the peak of Omicron and that number is now down to 1,500 as being one example.

Ford said he is adopting recommendations from Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical officer of health, over the weekend to lift restrictions sooner.