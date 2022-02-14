Ontario is easing COVID-19 capacity restrictions starting this Thursday — and as of March 1 proof of vaccination will no longer be required, Premier Doug Ford has announced.

Booster shots are also getting the go-ahead for 12- to 17-year olds.

“Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave we are able to fast track our reopening plan,” Ford said. “This is great news and a sign of just how far we’ve come together in our fight against the virus. While we aren’t out of the woods just yet we are moving in the right direction.”

Starting this Thursday, social gatherings can increase to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, and capacity limits in restaurants, bars, gyms other places requiring proof of vaccination will be completely eliminated.

Sports arenas will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, as will concert venues and live theatres. Cinemas can operate at full capacity.

Indoor capacity limits at nightclubs, restaurants with dancing, bathhouses and sex clubs will be 25 per cent.

Effective March 1, Ontario intends to take additional steps to ease public health measures if public health and health system indicators continue to improve. This includes lifting capacity limits in all remaining indoor public settings.

“Thanks to the efforts of Ontarians to help blunt the transmission of Omicron, our health care indicators suggest a general improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the province,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health.

Cabinet met early Monday morning to discuss easing the COVID-19 restrictions.

The meeting comes as both Premier Doug Ford and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore indicated last week that given the improved COVID-19 situation, measures such as vaccine passports — which they had always said were temporary — could soon be dropped.