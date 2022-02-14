Uber Eats launches new services in Canada

TORONTO — Uber Technologies Inc. says it's launching three new offerings for its Uber Eats services that charge restaurants lower commissions than the company has previously.

The first of the offerings allows restaurants paying a 2.9 per cent commission to accept orders directly from their websites or social media accounts and have them fulfilled with delivery people on the Uber Eats platform.

The second offering lets diners browse, order, and pay for food on Uber Eats that they will eat at the restaurant, which is charged a three per cent commission.

The final offering introduces a pricing structure for deliveries, which carry commissions starting at 20 per cent.