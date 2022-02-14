Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,352.51, down 196.33 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $2.77, or 5.0 per cent, to $52.79 on 28 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 36 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $27.05 on 22.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $37.84 on 18.3 million shares.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX:XLY). Health care. Up three cents, or 22.2 per cent, to 16.5 cents on 18.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $19.96 on 10.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down one cent, or 0.6 per cent, to $1.70 on 6.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Up five cents or 1.4 per cent to $3.73. Iamgold has agreed to several demands from an activist investor, including the appointment of three new directors and a new chair, as it looks to avoid a costly and distracting proxy battle. Under the agreement with RCF Management, Maryse Bélanger, David Smith and Ian Ashby have been appointed to as independent directors to the board. Bélanger, former president of Atlantic Gold Corp., has also been appointed chair, replacing interim chair Kevin O'Kane effective immediately. The agreement comes less than two weeks after Iamgold said it was open to appointing three new directors to avoid a proxy fight, but said that the appointment of Bélanger as chair was an "unacceptable demand," saying it would give RCF "de facto control of the company." Iamgold had also said in its Feb. 2 release that it would not give RCF nominees control of the committee hiring of the company's next CEO, but the latest agreement with RCF has Bélanger and Smith making up two of the three members of the board's CEO Search Committee. The company also said at the time that it would not cover RCF's costs of settlement negotiations, but has now agreed to cover up to $1.2 million in related expenses.