Justin Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act to stop ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Trudeau so far has the support of the federal NDP and Ontario Premier Doug Ford for using the law. But the Conservative party, the Bloc Québécois, and several premiers voiced opposition to its use to deal with the convoy protesters.

Pressure has mounted on Trudeau’s government to act, with the White House on the weekend saying Canadian authorities promised to take “proactive” steps to ensure cross-border trade corridors are secured.

On Monday, RCMP in Alberta announced they had seized a cache of guns, body armour and bullets from three trailers associated with a “criminal organization” participating in the convoy blockade near Coutts, Alta.

The RCMP said in a news release that the group reportedly had “a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.”

The Mounties also reported that a “large tractor” and a semi involved in the blockade attempted to ram a police vehicle on Sunday night. Police arrested 11 people but did not release names or say whether any have been criminally charged.

Outside Parliament, more trucks moved to backfill space on the street that had been vacated, prompting federal officials to privately express frustration that the Ottawa mayor had urged truckers to consolidate their protest on Parliament Hill. Ottawa Police Services were not given advance notice of the mayor’s move, said one source. City police allowed the new trucks access to the main road below the Prime Minister’s Office.

During question period in the House on Monday, Conservative interim Leader Candice Bergen asked the government if it isn’t worried that the use of the emergency law could “escalate things.” Trudeau was not in the House of Commons to reply but was expected to speak at a news conference later Monday.

“It’s clear the prime minister and these Liberals are still big fans of polarization, negativity and division,” Bergen said.

Before Trudeau’s announcement, a majority of MPs — Liberals and New Democrats — voted 185-151 against a Conservative motion that was supported by the Bloc and called on the Liberal government to introduce a plan by Feb. 28 for the lifting of “all federal mandates and restrictions.”

At the same time, Canada’s chief medical officers of health issued a joint statement that recognized the Omicron wave is receding. “As we transition away from the crisis phase, it is now time to rebalance our collective efforts toward a more sustainable approach to long-term management of COVID-19,” they said. They said collective action can still ensure the health and safety of Canadians “as we gradually shift from public health mandates to guidance and recommendations.”

The protesters initially demanded an end to trucker mandates, then escalated demands for an end to all restrictions and the defeat of the government itself.

Trudeau said Friday his government would adjust certain border measures this week in response to “the science,” not because of political pressure. Those may include the on-arrival PCR test requirements.

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre said he was “against blockades” and for “peaceful protest,” and laid the blame at Trudeau’s feet and said the government has the solution at hand: to “listen to science” and drop all the mandates so truckers can go back to living their lives.

Earlier Monday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh signalled he is open to backing the Liberals’ use of the Emergencies Act, although he said such support would depend on ensuring a range of outcomes. Those included ensuring convoy protesters can’t block border crossings, lifting the “siege” of downtown Ottawa, and increasing support to Canada’s beleaguered health care systems.

Singh did not rule out supporting the use of the military to protect critical infrastructure like the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor and Detroit.

He, too, laid blame for the situation on Trudeau — as well as Ottawa’s mayor and police chief — for failing to prevent the crisis from escalating to the point where such measures are being discussed.

“We will continue to provide scrutiny, and we will raise concerns if there’s any inappropriate use of these measures, but the outcomes we want to see are vital,” said Singh.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Monday morning, Premier Doug Ford said he would “support the federal government and any proposals they have to bring law and order back to our province,” including the use of the Emergencies Act.

But Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe opposed Trudeau invoking the law, saying on Twitter: “police already have sufficient tools to enforce the law and clear the blockades, as they did over the weekend in Windsor.”

“If the federal government does proceed with this measure, I would hope it would only be invoked in provinces that request it, as the legislation allows,” Moe said.

Ford said it’s crucial to “stabilize our businesses and trade around the world, as the world is watching us right now, wondering if it’s a stable environment to open up businesses and expand businesses.”

“At the end of the day, all the premiers agree with one thing: We cannot have people creating chaos at our borders, interrupting trade with the rest of the world. It won’t be tolerated and we’ll make sure we take care of it,” Ford said.

“We’re going to throw every tool we have at you to make sure we bring stability back to our great province and our great country,” he also said.

In Ottawa, the failure of the local police service to act — or to put forward a clear plan for how it would use the 1,800 reinforcements its chief said it needs to end the crisis — has left residents in limbo, with several hundred of them taking part in counterprotests on Sunday.

As the Star reported early Monday, Trudeau is expected to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time since it was created. The legislation is the successor to the War Measures Act, which his father used during the FLQ crisis in 1970.

The Emergencies Act can be used to give the federal government extraordinary powers to prohibit public assembly, travel and the use of specific property for up to 30 days. It could allow Ottawa to designate protected places and compel towing companies, for example, to provide trucks to clear the roads.

The government has no immediate intention to use Emergency Act powers to deploy Canadian Armed Forces personnel, two sources said.

In the streets around Parliament Hill, police cars parked in spaces left vacant by trucks that left after joining a surge of demonstrators who descended on the capital for a third straight weekend. The protest carried on Monday, with a line of semis idling and blasting their horns — in violation of a court injunction against such noise — and a car on jacks directly outside the Prime Minister’s Office.

Metres away, Eddie Humphrey poured fuel from a yellow jerry can into a semitruck parked in front of Parliament Hill. Asked about the expected use of the Emergencies Act, Humphrey said he would sit cross-legged on the pavement and put his hands up.

“We’re not here for a fight. It’s turned into a celebration of healing and love and that,” said Humphrey, who came to join the protests last week from Manitoba, where he works for the provincial hydro agency.

“These guys rolled in with their voices, their air horns, and gave us a voice,” he said, “and I believe things are changing because of this.”

For more than two weeks, the Ottawa police have allowed the convoy protesters to occupy main streets around Parliament Hill, deliver fuel to idling trucks, and set up structures like sheds, tents, bouncy castles, porta-potties and an inflatable hot tub.

Throughout that time, Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly has said he doesn’t have the resources to end the blockades. Police have said there are children living in more than 100 of the trucks parked through the city, and have expressed concern about the safety of officers dealing with what Sloly has described as a “volatile” and dangerous situation.

Trudeau’s move is expected more than a week after the city of Ottawa declared a state of emergency and pleaded for 1,800 police and legal reinforcements, and four days after the Ontario government declared a 14-day state of emergency. Ontario’s move raised the possibility of fines up to $100,000 and penalties that included jail and the revocation of commercial and personal truck driving licences for those who block access to critical infrastructure.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the government has pledged to do what’s necessary “to restore order, in particular, to protect critical infrastructure,” and is looking at “other things that could provide assistance and support to those responsible for upholding the law.”

However, he emphasized that the government would not direct the police in their operations.

An invocation of federal emergency powers would come at a time when polls suggest a majority of Canadians still support vaccination mandates, although that majority is very narrow in Quebec. Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, P.E.I. and Ontario have moved to relax public health measures, including vaccination passport requirements and capacity limits on businesses and gatherings.

With files from Kris Rushowy and Althia Raj

Tonda MacCharles is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @tondamacc

Alex Ballingall is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @aballinga