The Emergencies Act has been invoked. What does that mean?

West questions whether the definition of national emergency set out by the act has been met by the blockades.

The act says a national emergency is a temporary urgent and critical situation that either “seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians,” exceeding a province’s capacity to deal with it; or “seriously threatens the ability of the government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada.”

In both instances, it must also be an emergency that cannot be properly dealt with under any other law. West said it’s not clear that either of those definitions have been met by the blockades or the occupation in Ottawa.

“Does the government know something the rest of us don’t know?” West said. “And if that’s the case, I want to see that with the declaration as to why this amounts to a national emergency.”

The declaration of emergency expires at the end of 30 days, though it can be renewed, or revoked earlier.

It takes effect as soon as it’s issued by the government, but a motion to confirm it must still be tabled before the House of Commons and Senate within seven sitting days. Should the motion fail in either chamber, the declaration of emergency is revoked. The NDP said it supports using the act, ensuring the motion’s passage in the House.

As required by the act, Trudeau consulted with the premiers Monday morning ahead of announcing the decision to invoke it, but did not require their assent.

A special House-Senate committee must review how the powers under the act are exercised and table a report. Justice Minister David Lametti said Monday that committee will be struck in the coming days.

The government must also order an inquiry, within 60 days of the declaration’s expiry, into the circumstances that led to the declaration and table that report within a year.

