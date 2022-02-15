Althia Raj: What if Justin Trudeau’s Emergencies Act gambit doesn’t change a thing?

His stance is in sharp contrast to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney who said the federal Emergencies Act was “not necessary” for his province. “We have all of the necessary statutory powers and operational capacity for enforcement.” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who also opposes the measure, noted that “also police already have sufficient tools to enforce the law and clear the blockades, as they did over the weekend in Windsor.”

On Parliament Hill, the politics are equally baffling. The NDP opposed the War Measures Act in 1970, with then-leader Tommy Douglas arguing the federal government had the tools to deal with the crisis without invoking such a draconian law and decrying the loss of civil liberties. Today, the party backed the Liberals’ use of the Emergencies Act. Its MPs in the House suggested the Liberals should have acted 18 days ago.

The Bloc Québécois, which spent the past two weeks calling for tougher action against the protesters, said it isn’t opposed to the Emergencies Act as long as it doesn’t apply in Quebec.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives, once known as Canada’s law and order party, urged continued negotiations with the protesters and raised concerns using the Emergencies Act would inflame the situation.

Negotiations did take place between one of the protest organizers and the mayor of Ottawa. The result is that now more trucks line the street in front of the Prime Minister’s Office. Another organizer, Benjamin Dichter, suggested if authorities are willing to negotiate the group will “start piling on other demands” such as demanding Transport Minister Omar Alghabra resign because of his background — another example of the racism and Islamophobia embedded in the movement.

Questions about the uneven application of the law have raised concerns about racism being embedded in the police. If the protesters were brown and had long beards would the police stand by while they blocked the Ambassador Bridge?

Is it that there aren’t enough laws or that the laws are not being enforced? Few demonstrators have been ticketed and charged, despite weeks of illegal behaviour. A video of an OPP officer saying he supports the demonstrators “100 per cent” further contributes to the idea that the cops don’t want to police people they see as their own.

Then, of course, there are questions about competency. Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly has said the city’s cops are doing “everything (they) can.” Though it doesn’t seem that way. Saturday, the police announced they had formed an “integrated command centre” with the RCMP and the OPP. Yes, everyone scratched their head wondering why this hadn’t happened sooner.

This all leads to a more troubling question. What if the Emergencies Act doesn’t change a thing? What if the police chose not to use the new tools at their disposal?

Then, Trudeau will have to do something he really doesn’t want to do: call in the army.

Althia Raj is an Ottawa-based national politics columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @althiaraj