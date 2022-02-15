Today’s coronavirus news: Experts say Ottawa protests could benefit Russia; B.C. expected to announce plan for easing some restrictions

The White House believes if Putin intends to invade Ukraine, it could happen before week’s end.

Bessma Momani, a University of Waterloo professor and a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, says she's convinced Russian hackers played a role in stoking the anger behind the protests.

Momani says Russia wants to exploit cultural tensions in the U.S. and Canada to undermine public faith in democracy.

5:15 a.m. British Columbia's top doctor is expected to announce the plan today for gradually easing public health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The most recent public health orders related to gatherings, events, bars and restaurants, for example, were set to expire on Wednesday and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said she would announce any chances a day earlier.

Henry also said last month people could expect some restrictions on social gatherings to be gradually lifted by next Monday, which marks Family Day.

5:05 a.m. Ontario is easing COVID-19 capacity restrictions starting Thursday — and as of March 1, proof of vaccination will no longer be required, although indoor masking rules will stay in place for “a little bit longer,” says Premier Doug Ford.

Ford also gave the go-ahead Monday to booster shots for those aged 12 to 17.

“As I’ve said from the very beginning, the extraordinary measures that we introduced during this pandemic were always intended as a last resort,” Ford said at Queen’s Park, adding he promised Ontarians that “these tools would only be used for as long as they were absolutely necessary and not one day longer.

5 a.m. There are some concerns about the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to end antigovernment blockades against COVID-19 measures that are being held across the country.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it does not believe the "high and clear" threshold needed to invoke the act has been met, noting the law states it can only be used when a situation cannot be dealt with using any other law in the country.

Executive director Noa Mendelsohn Aviv warns that normalizing emergency legislation "threatens our democracy and our civil liberties."

