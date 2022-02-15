Sustainability mindset can help save money

“I’ve made scrunchies from my old high school T-shirts and cut old towels into kitchen rags to reduce using paper towels. I’ve even made beeswax wraps from spare sheets.”

She also buys reusable products when possible so she can cut down on waste.

“For menstrual products, I transitioned from using tampons to a menstrual cup which has been a huge game changer for me,” Palomo said. “Rather than spending $10 on tampons or pads every couple of months that are very wasteful to the environment, I spend $30 for one menstrual cup that will last me one to two years.”

Palomo said she also swapped plastic dental floss for a water flosser costing $30 that will last at least a couple years.

Likewise, Jenny Reed, an eco-conscious 26-year-old Toronto-based television editor, also makes swaps, like buying reusable silicone storage bags instead of sealable plastic bags, that pay back over time.

"It’s definitely worth the investment in my opinion. I find for a lot of these items, the upfront cost is a lot but in the long run you do end up saving money," she said.

There are limitations to what she can save on, however. Reed explained that some environmentally friendly products can cost more, even if bought in bulk, such as soap, laundry detergent, dishwasher tabs and organic produce.

“If there ever is a time that I decide the cost of something isn’t worth it to me, I try not to let it get to me because eco-anxiety is real and I know there’s a lot of other areas in my life that I can focus on being more sustainable,” Reed said.

“A lot of people feel guilty that they can’t do more, but you just have to work with what you’ve got.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press