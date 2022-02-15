Feds go after blockade financing with new powers

TORONTO — The federal government is expanding financial routes to crack down on the trucker protests in a move that some are calling heavy-handed.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday that the government would require crowdfunding platforms to report to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada to better track potential funding of what she says are illegal blockades.

The move, to be made permanent and which includes cryptocurrency-based funding, will allow Fintrac to make more information available to police and other enforcement agencies, she said.

Freeland said that under the Emergency Act, the government has also authorized financial institutions to cut off services to both individual and business clients who they suspect are aiding the blockades, and that federal institutions will also help provide information to identify those involved.