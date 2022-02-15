Iced Capp beverage will be back soon: Tim Hortons

TORONTO — Tim Hortons says its popular Iced Capp beverage will be available again later this week after a supply problem briefly pulled the frozen coffee drink from some restaurants.

Duncan Fulton, chief corporate officer of the chain's parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc., says a batch of the company's Iced Capp mix had a "different flavour profile than our standards."

Multiple people on social media said the cold cappuccino had a peanut butter-like flavour, but Fulton said the batch in question contained no traces of peanuts and there is no recall in place.

He says Tim Hortons has asked its supplier to rush replacement mix to the coffee and doughnut shop.