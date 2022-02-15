Waterfront Toronto names new Quayside partners

TORONTO — Waterfront Toronto has named two companies that will develop a swath of lakeside land a Google affiliate once hoped to turn into a high-tech neighbourhood.

The organization overseeing the city's waterfront says it will begin negotiations for the development named Quayside with Dream Unlimited Corp. and Great Gulf Group.

The companies intend to bring 800 affordable housing units and a two-acre forested green space with an urban farm sitting atop a residential mass timber building to the 12-acre site in downtown Toronto.

They will also build an arts venue on the land and kit out the property with low-carbon innovations meant to make Quayside the first all-electric, zero-carbon community at this scale.