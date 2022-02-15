The federal government announced Tuesday that it is lifting or modifying several travel-related restrictions, as Canada has now moved beyond the peak of the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes will take effect Feb. 28 and only impact fully vaccinated travellers and children who may not yet be fully vaccinated.

So what will change?

Travellers will have to show proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours prior to their departure for Canada.

They will still have the option of showing proof of a negative molecular test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

Travellers will no longer have to isolate while awaiting their results if selected for random on-arrival testing at points of entry.

Children under the age of 12 who are not fully vaccinated, but who travelled with fully vaccinated adults, will no longer have to stay away from schools and daycares for two weeks.