One winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A Lotto Max ticket holder in the Prairies is waking up $20 million richer.
A single winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 18 will be an estimated $10 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A Lotto Max ticket holder in the Prairies is waking up $20 million richer.
A single winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 18 will be an estimated $10 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A Lotto Max ticket holder in the Prairies is waking up $20 million richer.
A single winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 18 will be an estimated $10 million.
By The Canadian Press