One winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 01:38 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A Lotto Max ticket holder in the Prairies is waking up $20 million richer.

A single winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 18 will be an estimated $10 million.

By The Canadian Press

