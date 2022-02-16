Barrick ups dividend, reports US$2.02B 2021 profit

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. raised its dividend as it reported its profit for 2021 fell compared with 2020.

The gold miner, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, up from nine cents.

Barrick also says in the future it will also pay an additional performance-based dividend linked to the net cash on its balance sheet.

For 2021, Barrick says a profit attributable to equity holders totalled US$2.02 billion or US$1.14 per diluted share compared with US$2.32 billion or US$1.31 per diluted share in 2020.