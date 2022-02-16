Toronto’s downtown core hit hardest by Omicron restrictions with spending down by 44%

Julie Kwiecinski, Ontario director of provincial affairs for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), said even when restrictions like capacity limits lift, the question of whether or not consumer habits have permanently changed remains. Many of the independent businesses in downtown districts across the country rely on worker and visitor traffic, she said.

“Where you have employees in the financial district that were ordered to work from home, that would automatically translate into less foot traffic,” she said.

James Rilett, vice-president for Central Canada for industry group Restaurants Canada, said the food service industry saw the effects of Omicron almost immediately, with sales dropping at the beginning of December and again a week later. That translates directly into employment numbers, he said.

Restaurants had a lot riding on the holiday season, and had their hopes for a little extra cash flow dashed, said Rilett.

Businesses in the financial district are doing particularly poorly, Rilett added, as they wait for office workers to return. Many have already permanently closed, sensing that at least some of these workers will not be returning, with remote work likely partially here to stay.

But restaurants have reason to be optimistic heading into spring and summer, said Rilett — a strong patio season has the potential to help kick-start their road back to profitability.

Lifting restrictions is just the first step toward recovery as businesses have accumulated debt, said Kwiecinski. Some CFIB members anticipate it could take two years or more to recover, she said.

As the latest reopening plan looms, with gathering limits to expand Thursday and vaccine mandates on the way out, Burchfield said businesses need assurance that this time, they will stay open.

“We’re in a different place now,” she said. “I think that there’s more confidence that we have the tools in place … for businesses to stay open.”

This is the third article in a series looking at Toronto’s economic recovery from the pandemic lockdown. The series is produced in partnership with the Toronto Board of Trade, which is providing advance access to data included in their online Recovery Tracker.

Rosa Saba is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star.