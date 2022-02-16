What-flation? A primer on inflation-adjacent words

TORONTO — After holding off on an interest rate increase last month, the stage is set for the Bank of Canada to hike in March after the annual inflation rate topped five per cent for the first time in more than 30 years, with prices rising for everything from groceries and gasoline to rental costs and home prices.

Don't expect it to affect prices right away, however. Trevor Tombe, assistant professor with the department of economics at the University of Calgary, says that it will likely be 18 to 24 months before the economy starts feeling the impact of the central bank’s rate hikes.

"For the economy as a whole, it takes time for the Bank of Canada changes to affect things," he says.

In the meantime, Canadians might be hearing a number of similar words being thrown around as inflation continues to rise. What do they all mean?