‘We are on the other side of this pandemic’: Mayor John Tory announces reopening of city buildings

Toronto will begin gradually reopening city buildings to visitors beginning next week, with a full return to in-person services scheduled for March 21, Mayor John Tory said Wednesday.

Recreation services will also resume this spring including virtual and in-person March break camps for kids.

“I am very excited to be making today’s announcement as it is another sign that we are moving forward and towards the end of this pandemic,” said the mayor, speaking at a press conference.

City Hall, North York Civic Centre, Scarborough Civic Centre, Etobicoke Civic Centre, York Civic Centre and East York Civic Centre will resume counter services on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after the Family Day holiday on Monday.