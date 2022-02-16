Towing trucks from blockade a massive undertaking

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Two associations representing the towing industry in Ontario and Alberta say expecting operators to clear blockades under the Emergencies Act is easier said than done.

Mark Graves, who is the president of the Provincial Towing Association of Ontario, says demanding private companies remove trucks is a massive undertaking and the government needs to first show it will protect the industry from threats to safety and business.

He says the association is preparing to inform industry members on what rights they have if they choose to resist the government order issued Monday, but he is waiting for more clarity.

Under the act, towing companies must either help police remove vehicles from the blockades when asked, or police could seize their tow trucks to remove the vehicles themselves.