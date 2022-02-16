Banking industry says will implement orders

TORONTO — Canada's banking industry says it will follow through with the federal government's emergency orders targeting the trucker protesters.

The government published details on the requirements late Tuesday that show the orders cover a wide range of the financial industry including banks, credit unions, insurance companies, portfolio managers and investment counselling services.

The Canadian Bankers Association says in a statement that, as with other financial service providers, banks will "need to diligently implement the required measures."

The association says the measures are not expected to affect the vast majority of customers.