Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,383.64, down 118.91 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $52.79 on 17.3 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 9.0 per cent, to $1.58 on 11.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $19.73 on 9.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 33 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $37.57 on 9.2 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up $1.88, or 7.1 per cent, to $28.21 on 8.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 20 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $27.48 on 7.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Down $193.71 or 17.1 per cent to $938.91. Shopify Inc.'s stock plummeted to the lowest level in nearly two years Wednesday after the e-commerce giant warned that its revenue growth will slow this year as the globe eases up on restrictions meant to quell the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ottawa-based company said it expects revenue growth for 2022 to be lower than the 57 per cent revenue growth it achieved in 2021. Chief financial officer Amy Shapero attributed the lower guidance to the health crisis along with the company's decision not to take any share of the first $1 million in revenue developers make every year on the array of booking features, subscription tools and other products they design for Shopify software. The shift pushed the company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, to report a net loss of US$371.3 million or US$2.95 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, weighed down by a US$509.7-million net unrealized loss on equity and other investments. The fourth-quarter result compared with net income of US$123.9 million or 99 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.