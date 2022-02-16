Kinross Gold loses US$2.7 million in Q4

TORONTO — Kinross Gold Corp. says it swung to a US$2.7 million loss in the fourth quarter as it was hampered by downtime at some of its operations.

The loss compared with a US$783.3 million profit equal to 62 cents per share a year earlier.

The Toronto-based mining company, which reports in U.S. dollars, attributes the loss primarily to the temporary suspension of milling operations after a fire at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania as well as to deferred mining activity at Round Mountain in Nevada.

Kinross says it also took a writedown of US$106.1 million related to a reduced estimate of recoverable ounces at its Bald Mountain mine in Nevada.