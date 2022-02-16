The Emergencies Act is now in effect. Here’s what that means

Government ministers and officials have stressed repeatedly that they don’t decide which protests are unlawful under the act — the police do. That appears to be the case in Ottawa, where local police distributed flyers on Wednesday telling people blocking the street in front of Parliament Hill with vehicles that they must leave or face the prospect of arrest.

The flyers warn that those vehicles could be seized, people charged could be barred from travelling to the United States, and that under the Emergencies Act, “anyone coming to Ottawa for the purpose of joining the ongoing demonstration is breaking the law.”

Government officials briefing reporters on condition they weren’t named said Wednesday that the convoy occupation of Ottawa could qualify as an “unlawful” assembly under the Emergencies Act, because of disruptions to local businesses that have shut down. Bill Blair, the federal emergency preparedness minister and former Toronto police chief, also called the situation in Ottawa an “unlawful occupation.”

“Protected” places have been designated

The regulations also name sites that are designated “protected places.” This includes critical infrastructure, the area around Parliament Hill, official government residences like Rideau Hall, and monuments for dead soldiers like the National War Memorial.

But that list is not exhaustive. The regulations give Blair and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino the authority to designate “any other place” as “protected” under the act. So far, the government has not announced any.

What’s not clear is if the prohibitions that ban “unlawful” assemblies also apply to these protected places.

Parliament can decide what happens next

The Emergencies Act has built-in parliamentary oversight for these special powers. The government must table motions outlining the declaration of emergency in the House of Commons and Senate within seven days. It has two sitting days to table copies of the emergency regulations published Tuesday night, which Justice Minister David Lametti said will happen before the end of Thursday. Parliamentarians will then debate the orders and have the power to amend or revoke them.

As it stands, the orders would expire 30 days from Monday, unless cabinet decides to extend them.

“We hope that we will revoke it well before that,” Lametti said.

Alex Ballingall is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @aballinga