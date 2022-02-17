Canadian Tire reports Q4 profit and revenue up

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. topped expectations as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago, helped by higher comparable sales at its stores.

The retailer reported its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $508.5 million or $8.34 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $488.8 million or $7.97 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the 13-week period ended Jan. 1 totalled $5.14 billion, up from $4.87 billion in the 14-week period ended Jan. 2, 2021.

The increase came as Canadian Tire store sales rose 3.4 per cent and comparable sales gained 9.8 per cent, while sales at its SportChek banner added 5.8 per cent and comparable sales gained 15.9 per cent. Sales at its Mark's banner rose 9.6 per cent as comparable sales rose 15.0 per cent.