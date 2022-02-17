Police have warned that a crackdown is coming in downtown Ottawa as trucker-led convoy protesters continue to cause chaos in the city. This week, Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly resigned in response to criticism of the police’s response to the protests. Follow the Star’s live coverage.

5 a.m. A B.C. gun range owner, a twice-bankrupt charity founder from Durham Region, a Donald Trump fan who owns a national chain of industrial cleaning warehouses and a former lawyer who now operates a popular lodge in Killarney are among the top five Canadian donors to the Ottawa “Freedom Convoy.”

Together, these five have donated more than $225,000 to the protesters who have occupied parts of downtown Ottawa for more than two weeks. They used the online platform GiveSendGo, which had its donor list leaked after being hacked last weekend.

The Star obtained the hacked donor data from the online whistleblower DDoSecrets, a website that hosts leaked data. The Star has independently confirmed the identities of many of the top donors.

Read the full story from the Star’s Marco Chown Oved and Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche

5 a.m. Ottawa’s new emergency law enlists a huge range of financial players in a bid to cut off funds to protesters tied to the trucker blockades, but questions remain about who will be targeted and whether it will even work.

A new order and regulations under the Emergencies Act, which the federal government invoked on Monday, requires a long list of entities — this includes banks, insurance companies, credit unions, trust and loan companies, payment processors and online fundraising platforms — to continuously determine whether they should freeze accounts and halt services for individuals or companies tied to illegal assemblies and blockades that have gripped the country for weeks.

The order and regulations were published late Tuesday evening and confirmed that the financial institutions will not face legal liability for enforcing the order, which is expected to be in force for 30 days.

Read the full story from the Star’s Christine Dobby

4:30 a.m. Ottawa’s interim police chief says officers will clear the streets of people who oppose the government and COVID-19 restrictions in the next few days, warning they are ready to use methods people are not used to seeing in the capital.