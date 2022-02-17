Health Canada approves Novavax vaccine against COVID-19

Health Canada on Thursday approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax.

Its protein-based vaccine against COVID-19 is the first of its kind in Canada. The regulator has approved its use in people over the age of 18.

The vaccine requires two doses given three weeks apart.

“The efficacy of the vaccine was established and the vaccine was well tolerated by participants,” says the decision on Health Canada’s website.

The U.S.-based biotechnology company’s regulatory filings submitted last year included clinical data from a trial of 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico, which found 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease and 90.4 per cent efficacy overall, Novavax said.

Experts have said those hesitant to take an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer and Moderna may be more willing to take a vaccine such as Novavax’s.

It is also easier to distribute than other vaccines requiring cold storage.

Government officials were expected to address the Novavax approval later on Thursday.

With files from The Canadian Press

