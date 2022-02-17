This tax season, don't forget about crypto assets

“If I make one investment and hold it for several years and then dispose of it, that would clearly be capital gains, but if I’m sitting at home, buying and selling cryptocurrency all day every day like I'm running a business, that could be treated as business income and therefore be subject to a higher rate of tax,” he says.

The Canada Revenue Agency considers each taxpayer’s case individually.

After speaking with Sicilia and others about what they are curious about and want more clarity on, a few questions stood out:

How much tax do you pay when you dispose of your crypto?

Tax rates vary based on the individual’s other sources of income and province of residency. An individual resident in Ontario with $50,000 of other taxable income would pay capital gains tax of approximately 15 per cent (on the next $30,000 of taxable income), whereas an individual in Ontario in the top marginal tax bracket (i.e. other taxable income in excess of $221,708) would pay 26.76 per cent.

Using the first scenario, if someone in Ontario with $50,000 of other taxable income bought a cryptocurrency for $2,000 at the beginning of 2021 and sold it several months later for $5,000, the result would be additional income tax of $450, Jeffery says. ($3,000 gain x 15 per cent capital gains tax rate.)

What are the tax implications if you transfer your crypto into a chequing account or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP)?

“A sale of cryptocurrency for Canadian dollars, which in turn is transferred into a chequing account or an RRSP, would be considered a disposition for income tax purposes,” Jeffery says.

What if you want to use crypto to buy a non-fungible token (NFT)?

Purchasing an NFT is taxed the same way purchasing another cryptocurrency would be, according to Jeffery. Both events involve disposing of crypto.

When paying for a personal trip using crypto, is this treated as business income?

This scenario would involve disposing of crypto and therefore be a taxable event. Whether it counts as business income or capital gains depends on the nature of the crypto investment, Jeffery says.

If you bought Bitcoin at $5,000, transferred it to another wallet when it was at $50,000, then transferred it to another wallet when it was at $35,000, what are the tax implications?

Assuming cryptocurrency was held by the same individual and there was not a conversion between types of cryptocurrency, there would be no dispositions, according to Jeffery.

"The example provided is similar to moving shares of public companies between investment accounts at different brokerages," he says.

To be prepared for tax season, Jeffery suggests cryptocurrency investors save their records from whatever exchange they are using and make sure they provide full disclosure of any business income and capital gains when filing independently or working with a tax professional.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.

By Adena Ali, The Canadian Press