Ontario expands COVID-19 boosters to 12-17 year-olds

Ontario is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 booster doses to Ontario residents between the ages of 12-17.
The province will begin allowing bookings for booster doses for the 12-17 age group at 8 a.m. tomorrow, provided their last dose of vaccine was more than six months ago.
The move comes as Ontario is set to ease public health measures Friday, including increasing limits on social gatherings, reducing capacity limits in restaurants and bars and at sporting events and concert halls and theatres.
It also comes two days after Premier Doug Ford said “it doesn’t matter if you have one shot or 10 shots, you can still catch COVID.”
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said while hospitalizations, the positive test rate and other key indicators are continuing to improve and vaccinations remain a key element in the province’s strategy against COVID-19.
Moore said vaccines provided excellent protection against the original strains but were less effective in preventing transmission of Omicron. However, he said the vaccines still provide a benefit.
“Their protection is excellent against severe outcomes,” he said.
He said second doses 80 per cent effective against hospitalization and third doses are 90 per cent effective. And though less effective against transmission, they are still 60 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19.
Dr. Moore said masking requirements will stay in place but will be reviewed in a couple of weeks.
Asked if the province is moving too quickly on easing restrictions, Dr. Moore said all indicators are trending favourably.
“There is still an on-going risk,” he said. “I don’t think we will have a significant rebound in activity or impact on the health care system, but I do think the worst is behind us.”
The province will end proof of vaccination requirements on March 1. Dr. Moore said they “served their purpose” in encouraging people to get vaccinated and slow the spread of the virus.
He said there is still potential for other variants to emerge, but said Ontario is better equipped to handle them.
“We are in a very different place than we were two years ago,” he said. “We have greater knowledge and experience in how this virus behaves and what works to stop its transmission. We have tools that we have not had before, we have highly effective vaccines that changed the course of the pandemic and we have effective treatments for those at risk of getting very sick.”
