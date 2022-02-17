Ontario expands COVID-19 boosters to 12-17 year-olds

Ontario is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 booster doses to Ontario residents between the ages of 12-17.

The province will begin allowing bookings for booster doses for the 12-17 age group at 8 a.m. tomorrow, provided their last dose of vaccine was more than six months ago.

The move comes as Ontario is set to ease public health measures Friday, including increasing limits on social gatherings, reducing capacity limits in restaurants and bars and at sporting events and concert halls and theatres.

It also comes two days after Premier Doug Ford said “it doesn’t matter if you have one shot or 10 shots, you can still catch COVID.”