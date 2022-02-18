He says a two-bedroom-plus-den, 39th-floor York Street condo sold on Dec. 12 for its asking price of $888,000. By Dec. 30, the same sized unit on the 43rd floor sold for $940,000, $25,000 over the asking price.

5:45 a.m. The pandemic may have ground much of Toronto to a halt, but it hasn’t stopped the growth of the city’s bike share system.

Bike Share Toronto posted record trip numbers in 2020 and 2021, even as car use dropped and public transit ridership collapsed. And as the city emerges from COVID-19, the program’s leaders say it has a bright future. Not only are more people riding, but Bike Share is poised to build on that success by expanding to all corners of Toronto, and introducing steep discounts to make the program accessible to residents of all incomes.

“This is really a transformational point for Bike Share. It’s exciting for the program and for the city,” said Bike Share director Justin Hanna. He said his goal is to make bike sharing “an integral part of the city’s transportation network.”

5:40 a.m. Ottawa is holding its collective breath as police appear ready to finally end the so called Freedom Convoy protest that has paralyzed a good chunk of the capital city's downtown core for the past three weeks.

With significantly bolstered ranks municipal, provincial and national police officers have established a perimeter with about 100 checkpoints covering Ottawa's downtown to keep out anyone intent on joining the protest this weekend.

They have also arrested a number people, including two organizers of the protest against COVID-19 public health measures. Tamara Lich was in custody Thursday night charged with counselling to commit mischief, while Chris Barber was also facing that charge along with charges of obstruction and counselling to commit obstruction.

As snow blanketed the city Thursday police spent much of the day going around warning protesters, once again, to pack up and pullout now, or else risk arrest and other tough sanctions.

But many demonstrators still refused to budge. And city residents, who have grown increasingly frustrated with their lives being upended by the protest, are now waiting to see if police will back up their words with action to take back the streets.

5:38 a.m. Some Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 can book a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial portal starting Friday.

The bookings open at 8 a.m. for those who had their second shot six months ago, though some public health units have already been offering the third shots to teens since the province announced the expanded booster eligibility earlier this week.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has only recommended booster doses for high-risk teenagers, such as those who are immunocompromised.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario's decision to expand eligibility to anyone 12 to 17 who had their second shot six months ago is based on the advice of the chief medical officer of health and the Ontario Immunization Advisory Committee. About 90 per cent of people aged 12 to 17 in Ontario have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. In the next age group, of people aged 18 to 29, just 34 per cent have received a booster shot.