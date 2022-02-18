6:45 a.m. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is taking the federal government to court over what it calls an “unprecedented” use of government powers by activating the Emergencies Act to end the protest that’s been occupying downtown Ottawa for more than two weeks.

The CCLA argues that Ottawa has bypassed democratic norms in using the act to deal with the protest, and that the situation hasn’t met the threshold needed to justify it, said spokesperson Abby Deshman. The association is now seeking to nullify the use of the act.

“We believe the federal government invocation of these power is unlawful and unconstitutional,” Deshman said Thursday.

6:41 a.m. An Ottawa judge has frozen the bank accounts and digital “wallets” of convoy leaders believed to hold more than $1 million in bitcoin and cryptocurrency after an extraordinary secret hearing.

Late Thursday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Calum MacLeod granted an injunction to a private citizens’ effort to stanch the flow of money that was a lifeline for the 21-day occupation of Ottawa.

MacLeod issued the sweeping order freezing all the digital assets and bank accounts of convoy leaders, several of whom are directors of a corporation they created three weeks ago.

Friday 6 a.m. Ottawa is holding its collective breath as police appear ready to finally end the so called Freedom Convoy protest that has paralyzed a good chunk of the capital city's downtown core for the past three weeks.

With significantly bolstered ranks municipal, provincial and national police officers have established a perimeter with about 100 checkpoints covering Ottawa's downtown to keep out anyone intent on joining the protest this weekend.

They have also arrested a number people, including two organizers of the protest against COVID-19 public health measures. Tamara Lich was in custody Thursday night charged with counselling to commit mischief, while Chris Barber was also facing that charge along with charges of obstruction and counselling to commit obstruction.

As snow blanketed the city Thursday police spent much of the day going around warning protesters, once again, to pack up and pullout now, or else risk arrest and other tough sanctions.

But many demonstrators still refused to budge. And city residents, who have grown increasingly frustrated with their lives being upended by the protest, are now waiting to see if police will back up their words with action to take back the streets.

Thursday 10:40 p.m. Police in Ottawa have set up checkpoints throughout the downtown area to prevent protesters from entering the core of the capital.

Officers stationed throughout downtown can be seen peering into vehicle windows with their flashlights to ask travellers where they’re headed.

Interim police Chief Steve Bell says only people who aren’t protesting will be able to get downtown this weekend.

The police also appear to have shut down highway exits and light rail stops downtown.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Tamara Lich, one of the protest organizers, says she has been charged with one count of counselling mischief and was still in custody following her arrest earlier tonight.