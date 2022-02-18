LIVE: Doug Ford makes an announcement in Whitby

Premier Doug Ford is touring Durham Region on Feb. 18.
He will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, the Ontario minister of transportation, to make an announcement in Whitby at noon for an announcement.
