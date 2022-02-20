No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 23 will be an estimated $18 million.
By The Canadian Press
