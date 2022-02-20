The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Sunday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.
The national professional association of doctors counts 370 physicians who have died of COVID-19 in Italy.
"We must recall the many doctors, nurses, volunteers, who are close to the sick, treat them, make them feel better, help them,'' Francis said in his weekly appearance from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking the square.
Sunday 7:13 a.m. (Updated 8:53 a.m.): Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.
The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.
The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.
Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.
Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.
Senior British politicians sent get-well messages. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”
Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote that he was “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery,” while opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer wished the queen "good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am.”
Sunday 7:13 a.m. (Updated 8:53 a.m.): Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.
The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.
The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.
Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.
Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.
Senior British politicians sent get-well messages. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”
Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote that he was “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery,” while opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer wished the queen "good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am.”
