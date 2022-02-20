Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bank earnings

Royal Bank of Canada will be the first of Canada's big banks to say how it fared in its first-quarter result when it releases results on Thursday. CIBC and National Bank will report their first-quarter results on Friday.

Loblaw results

Loblaw Companies Ltd., the parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart, will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. The grocery industry has been facing challenges as it deals with supply chain problems, inflationary pressures and a difficult labour market.

Teck results

Teck Resources Ltd. will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday before the start of trading and hold a conference call with financial analysts. The company said last month that its coal sales in the fourth quarter fell below its guidance and warned that COVID-19 was leading to higher costs and could disrupt production.

Maple Leaf earnings

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will report its fourth-quarter results and holds a conference call with financial analysts. The company said in November that it was reassessing its strategy of investing in plant-based food products after a significant slowdown in the category.

Onex results