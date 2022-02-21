Do vaccine passports work? Ontario’s was followed by a bump in second doses

Jüni said such an increase in vaccination uptake does not prove causality but said it is “very suggestive that the implementation of certificates helped us to change the trajectory we were on. We saw continued flattening of the curve of vaccine uptake before this was implemented, and then it got steeper again.”

Recent studies have shown that vaccine uptake increased in other jurisdictions following the introduction of similar policies.

Researchers at the Saskatchewan Population Health and Evaluation Research Unit found that the proof-of-vaccination policy in that province had a “significant” but not “sustained” impact on both first and second doses, following the announcement of the requirement in September 2021.

Just last month, the number of first-dose appointments in Quebec quadrupled to more than 6,000 per day from 1,500, after Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that proof of vaccination would have to be shown to enter provincial liquor and cannabis stores. But these measures were lifted this past week, and the province plans to drop all vaccine passport requirements by March 14.

A January 2022 study published in The Lancet Public Health compared vaccine mandates in five European countries, plus Israel, and found that proof-of-vaccination certificates led to an increase in shots 20 days before the policy was implemented, with the effect lasting up to 40 days. There was a more pronounced impact in countries that had below-average vaccination rates.

Sara Allin, an associate professor at the Dalla Lana school, noted that there also seemed to be a small bump in Ontario’s daily second doses around the time that the U.S. land border opened to fully vaccinated Canadians for recreational travel, on Nov. 8.

There were a lot of other incentives in early fall to increase vaccination rates, including university and college vaccine mandates, she added, as well as intense local efforts to make vaccines more accessible, such as pop-up and apartment clinics. Some employers and businesses also introduced vaccine requirements for employees around that time.

“It’s interesting that this is kind of supported by data coming out of other provinces like Saskatchewan,” she said, “and I think that’s fairly compelling.”

However, she said she wants to research this further to look at other variables, such as where people who got shots post-vaccine passport live.

“I would also be interested in looking at how these policy changes impact the equitable uptake,” she added. “So, are we reaching those who are more likely to benefit?”

Jüni noted that the proof-of-vaccination system that Ontario is soon to eliminate does not currently have the capability to register a recent Omicron infection — in addition to two doses of the vaccine — which a growing body of evidence suggests is equivalent to three doses.

The feasibility of somehow adding a recent infection to a vaccine certificate, instead of a third dose, is problematic with the existing limitations to public lab testing, he said.

“It’s difficult to implement,” he said. “In this situation, I’d rather say we drop the certificates and keep them in the back pocket for future use if we need them again, because we need to be aware that this pandemic is not just over because we pretend it’s over.”

