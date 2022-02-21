Mental health services dealing with rising calls for help, as staff are leaving

In Toronto, Anhorn said staff have also noticed the complexity of people seeking mental health support is higher, meaning they have to spend more time with each individual to make sure they’re getting proper help, which increases the backlog of cases overall. On average, people as of December are waiting 288 days for support, an increase of more than a month from wait times in March.

There are 552 people on CMHA Toronto’s centralized wait list, he added, and the organization only has capacity to serve 330 people at any given time.

“What we’re finding is people who are coming in with symptoms of mental illness, their symptoms are worse than they were before, and we believe that’s likely because of the stress of the pandemic,” Anhorn said, adding it’s a signal that the well-being of the general population is on a downward slope.

In Peel, data shows the volume of crisis calls has mirrored the waves of COVID, said CMHA Peel CEO David Smith. The increase in cases is followed by an increase in calls for support. Part of it, he said, is driven by people reluctant to visit hospital emergency departments for fear of getting sick.

But reopening also brings its own difficulties, Anhorn said, as Toronto is noticing an increase in people reaching out for help again now that some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted following the Omicron wave.

Staffing retention remains one of the bigger challenges for the sector. In Toronto, Anhorn said the association has had a “very large turnover” in nursing, mainly due to low wages compared to what hospitals can offer, which is 30 per cent more on average. This, he said, despite CMHA’s best efforts to provide more health benefits for workers.

He added the turnover is also partly driven by public sector wage increases being capped at one per cent due to Bill 124 — a law in Ontario long opposed by nurses that also applies to front-line mental health workers.

Shortages are also affecting the crisis support program in Peel, Vanethu said, where hiring for vacancies has been a challenge due to a lower number of applicants than usual. “Pre-pandemic it was different,” he said. “If a vacancy opened, we didn’t have this delay in filing it and we used to get qualified candidates a lot.”

To mitigate this, Vanethu said his team has prioritized keeping the crisis lines open 24 hours in the day, and have borrowed staff from Dufferin and Caledon units to cover a wider geographical area. Still, there are days where staff can’t visit each caller, forcing delays in when people get support.

But amid these struggles, Anhorn said he’s also noticed a profound resilience in staff who are continuing to support people in crisis, despite the shortages and the difficulties brought upon by COVID-19.

“They’ve been managing their own response and safety in the pandemic, and still supporting their clients,” he said. “I just have deep respect that they’ve done both those things.”

Nadine Yousif is a Toronto-based reporter for the Star covering mental health. Follow her on Twitter: @nadineyousif_