Today’s coronavirus news: Quebec lifts capacity limits on stores; MPs prepare to vote on federal Emergencies Act

Data from September to December 2021 shows vaccination rates for the 18-29 and 30-39 age groups had the steepest increases after the province implemented the vaccine passport program — a signal that suggests the policy may have nudged some people towards getting their second shot.

But whether people went out to get their second dose as a direct response to the policy is a complicated question, experts caution.

Vaccine passports have been a hot topic in recent days with several provinces, including Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Alberta announcing the end of proof-of-vaccination programs as public patience with restrictions wears thin and COVID hospitalizations trend downwards.

5 a.m.: If you’re one of millions of Canadians that worked remotely during the pandemic, you’re entitled to claim a deduction on your upcoming taxes.

Canada’s tax break for COVID-19 allows each remote worker to claim $2 for each day they worked from home in 2021 due to the pandemic. Using the Canadian Revenue Agency’s temporary flat rate method, the maximum you can claim is $500 — equivalent to 250 working days — per individual.

If you worked more than 250 days at home, you’re eligible for a greater deduction. But to prove it, you’ll need to go the long-form route.

5 a.m.: Ontarians are reaching out for mental health help in record numbers, leaving community agencies stretched thin as they struggle with staff retention and ballooning wait lists.

Demand for services, from treatment to early psychosis intervention to housing supports, has nearly doubled from pre-pandemic levels in Toronto, while crisis calls for mental health and addiction supports in Peel region reached a record in January, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

While the sector struggles with a high turnover of staff, demand for mental health support in the province during COVID-19 has never been higher. A poll conducted in January by CMHA Ontario found one in four Ontarians have accessed mental health help — the most at any point during the pandemic — and 43 per cent said they’ve found it difficult to get the help they need.

4 a.m.: Ottawa police are reassuring businesses that closed their doors during the three week occupation of the downtown core that they should now feel safe to reopen.

They posted a tweet last night advising people that some streets in the Parliament Hill area that were closed because of the demonstration have since been reopened to both pedestrians and vehicles.

Police also thanked local businesses and residents for being patient as they worked to end the protest against COVID-19 public health measures and the federal government.

Most roadways that had been choked with trucks and protesters are now cleared, though some debris the demonstrators left behind still needs to be cleaned up.

4 a.m.: Quebec’s vaccine passport will no longer be required at places of worship and funerals as of today as the province continues to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

Among the other measures being lifted as part of Quebec’s phased reopening plan are capacity limits on retail stores and caps on the number of visitors at private seniors residences.

Conferences and other public events will be allowed to resume, while arcades, bowling alleys and other recreation centres are now allowed to reopen.

Quebec plans to relax restrictions further on Feb. 28 and again on March 14 when all capacity limits and vaccine passport requirements are set to end.

5 a.m.: Hong Kong is considering stricter social-distancing measures and preparing for a universal testing push to try to curtail an escalating virus outbreak that’s straining its health infrastructure.

The city reported 7,533 new cases on Monday, as well as 13 deaths that included an 11-month-old girl. Most of the baby’s immediate family tested positive with rapid antigen tests, and her death has been referred to the coroner.