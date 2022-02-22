Tory Sen. Leo Housakos accuses Trudeau of not speaking to protesters but speaking down to them and characterizing them as Nazis. Some protesters were seen flying swastika and Confederate flags and some organizers have been known to promote racist conspiracy theories online.

Housakos also questions provisions in the Emergencies Act that allow banks to freeze protesters' accounts, saying a court order is needed even to freeze the bank account of a member of the mafia. Marc Gold, the government's representative in the Senate, says he does not recognize the Tory senator's characterization of Trudeau's actions and comments.

12 p.m. Quebec is reporting 30 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 Tuesday and 34 fewer pandemic-related hospitalizations.

The Health Department says 1,742 people are in hospital with COVID-19, after 101 people were admitted and 135 were discharged in the previous 24 hours. It says 107 people are in intensive care, a decline of 12 from the day before.

Officials say 1,438 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by PCR testing Monday, with 7.9 per cent of tests analyzed coming back positive. However, PCR testing in Quebec is limited to certain high-risk groups. Health authorities say 15,030 doses of vaccine were administered in the previous 24 hours, including 10,437 third doses.

11:47 a.m. A cryptocurrency group whose software was used to funnel bitcoin to the “freedom convoy” in Ottawa says it cannot fulfil an Ontario judge’s order to freeze accounts associated with the protest, testing the legal system’s ability to curtail the flow of digital currency.

On Friday, after Ontario Superior Court Justice Calum MacLeod granted an injunction to a private citizens’ effort to stop funding for the protest — including more than $1 million in bitcoin — crypto exchange Nunchuck.io said that it “cannot” freeze its users money or prevent it from being moved because it does not have access to their digital wallets.

“We cannot ‘freeze’ our users’ assets. We cannot ‘prevent’ them from being moved. We do not have knowledge of ‘the existence, nature, value and location’ of our users’ assets. This is by design,” the group wrote in a tweet, showing a screenshot of an emailed response they claim to have sent to the court.

11:10 a.m. Ottawa’s largest shopping mall confirmed it would reopen today for the first time in more than three weeks.

The Rideau Centre shut down when a convoy of protesters first rolled into the capital at the end of January, calling the situation downtown “untenable.”

Now that police have declared downtown safe for business to resume, the mall intends to open as normal on Tuesday.

10:25 a.m. (updated) Ontario is reporting 319 people in ICU due to COVID-19 and 1,038 in hospital overall testing positive for COVID-19, according to its latest report released Tuesday morning.

Of the people hospitalized, 50 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 50 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive. For the ICU numbers, 79 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 21 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive.

The numbers represent a 0.3 per cent decrease in the ICU COVID-19 count and a 2.4 per cent decrease in hospitalizations overall. 26 per cent of the province’s 2,343 adult ICU beds remain available for new patients.

9:50 a.m. One of my most enduring memories of Toronto as a younger person was heading into the city on the GO train after school let out and arriving at Union Station at afternoon rush hour. As a suburban kid from Oakville, I remember feeling overwhelmed walking north through the PATH system as a mass of office workers went south toward the trains. This was the big city. It felt like standing in a rushing river, with the fish all swimming in one direction.

Mayor John Tory is missing those fish.

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a huge drop in downtown office workers, the PATH system and main arteries like Bay Street and Yonge Street are pretty quiet these days. So is business for the retailers and service providers in the area. Announcing a plan to bring city hall workers back to their offices last week, the mayor cited a need to support these businesses and juice the downtown economy as a major reason why.

9:25 a.m. (updated) Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” has been denied bail and will stay behind bars for at least another eight days.

Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois ruled Tuesday morning that Lich poses a “substantial likelihood” of re-offending and placing public safety at risk if she is released on bail. Bourgeois also concluded Lich’s continued detention is necessary to preserve public confidence in the justice system.

Bourgeois noted Lich repeatedly urged convoy demonstrators to “hold the line” during their occupation around Parliament Hill, and stressed the severity of the accusation against her that could result in a “lengthy” prison sentence.

9:20 a.m. The Hawaiian island of Maui is lifting some of its COVID-19 restrictions as daily virus case counts continue to drop.

As of Monday, the island no longer requires proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for indoor restaurants and bars, fitness centers and gyms. The island first implemented the COVID-19 restriction in September, limiting dining options for many who are not fully vaccinated to outdoor dining or takeout. Children younger than 12 were exempt.

The change comes as daily COVID-19 cases continue to fall within the state. Travelers to Maui and other Hawaiian islands still face other COVID-related restrictions, however.

8:50 a.m. Home Depot saw its sales remain strong in its fourth quarter as it continues to benefit from a sizzling housing market.

Sales for the three months ended Jan. 30 rose to $35.72 billion from $32.26 billion. This beat the $34.88 billion that analysts polled by FactSet forecast.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, climbed 8.1 per cent. In the U.S., the metric increased 7.6 per cent.

Home improvement stores have been busy during the pandemic as people working from home took on new projects. Many also moved into new homes with more space for a home office.

7:50 a.m. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he'll announce "a final decision" this Saturday on whether to proceed with the second phase of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

Kenney says on social media it will be "a prudent decision based on the latest data" and that "damaging restrictions should not last one day longer than necessary to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed."

Step 2 will remove any remaining requirements for schools, such as cohorts for kids in kindergarten to Grade 6, and will drop youth screening for entertainment and sports, as well as capacity limits on all large venues.

It will also remove indoor mask requirements, indoor and outdoor gathering limits, and mandatory work-from-home requirements.

7:40 a.m. Many people are seeking a reprieve from the indoors and heading outside as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friends from Newmarket, Lynda Draper and Sheila Arnston, headed to Cold Creek Conservation Area in King township recently to get outside with their dogs.

“We’ve been out more since the pandemic,” Arnston said. “We can’t travel or anything and you don’t want to be inside so, what a perfect way to get outside.”

6:02 a.m.: Queen Elizabeth II cancelled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild coldlike symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

The monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” a palace spokesman said.

Officials confirmed the queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the 95-year-old queen.

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

6:02 a.m.: Ontario’s provincial legislature is set to resume sitting Tuesday. Legislators are returning for the last few weeks of session before the provincial election in June.

Party leaders say pandemic recovery and affordability will be among their top priorities. Also expected is the government’s annual budget, which will likely give an early look at the Progressive Conservatives’ re-election platform.

The spending plan that’s due before the end of March might include promised tax cuts. Housing Minister Steve Clark has said he intends to enact some changes recommended by a recent task force on housing affordability before the June 2 election.

6:01 a.m.: An Ottawa judge is expected to decide Tuesday whether to grant bail to Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government on Parliament Hill.

Lich, who was arrested last Thursday and charged with counselling to commit mischief, appeared before Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois in a bail hearing on Saturday.

During that hearing, Lich promised to give up her advocacy of the protest and return to Alberta. The judge reserved her bail decision on Lich.

Patrick King, another prominent figure connected to the demonstrations, is also scheduled for a bail hearing today in Ottawa.

King, 44, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

Tuesday 5:59 a.m.: Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since Feb. 15, with the number threatening to overwhelm its health care system. Since the surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths.

The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched health workers and medical resources last week to help contain the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

